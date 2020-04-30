The story appears on
Page A6
April 30, 2020
Ex-governor probed
Zhang He, former vice governor of north China’s Hebei Province, is investigated for suspected severe violations of discipline and law, the top anti-graft body said yesterday. Zhang is also a former member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China Hebei Provincial Committee. The investigation is carried out by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, officials said.
