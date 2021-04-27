Advanced Search

April 27, 2021

Ex-official arrest

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 27, 2021 | Print Edition

The Supreme People’s Procuratorate yesterday said it would arrest former senior disciplinary inspector Dong Hong for suspected bribe-taking. The National Supervisory Commission has completed an investigation into Dong’s case and handed it over to prosecutors. Dong, a former deputy head with a central disciplinary inspection team, was expelled from the Communist Party of China over serious violations of Party discipline.

Nation
