The story appears on
Page A7
April 13, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Ex-official in Jiangxi ‘corrupt’
China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate has ordered the arrest of Shi Wenqing, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Jiangxi Provincial People’s Congress, for suspected bribe-taking.
Shi’s case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for prosecution after an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the SPP said yesterday.
The case is still being investigated.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.