Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

April 13, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Ex-official in Jiangxi ‘corrupt’

Source: Xinhua | 08:22 UTC+8 April 13, 2021 | Print Edition

China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate has ordered the arrest of Shi Wenqing, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Jiangxi Provincial People’s Congress, for suspected bribe-taking.

Shi’s case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for prosecution after an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the SPP said yesterday.

The case is still being investigated.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿