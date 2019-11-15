Experiment to simulate landing on Mars opens

Home » Nation

CHINA yesterday unveiled an experiment simulating the process of a probe hovering, avoiding obstacles and descending to land on Mars.

The experiment was held on a trial ground, the largest in Asia for test landing on extraterrestrial bodies, in Huailai County, north China’s Hebei Province.

China plans to launch the Mars probe in 2020, aiming to complete orbiting, landing and roving in one mission, an unprecedented achievement, according to the China National Space Administration.

How to safely land on Mars is one of the biggest challenges facing the mission. The experiment simulated the gravity of Mars, about one-third of the gravity on Earth, to test the design of the lander.

Zhang Rongqiao, chief designer of China’s first Mars exploration mission, said after the probe is launched, it will take about seven months for it to reach Mars. The final landing procedure, however, will only last about seven minutes, which is the most difficult and risky part of the whole mission.

“The natural environment of Mars is very different from that of Earth in many aspects, among which the Martian gravitational acceleration is only about one-third of that of Earth. In order to simulate the landing procedure under the gravitational acceleration of Mars, we have constructed this whole facility,” Zhang said.

The testing facility comprises a pylon tower structure, a servo system and a Martian surface simulation area. Each of the six pylons is 140 meters tall, giving sufficient space to simulate the process of Mars landing.

A red platform in the middle of the pylons is fixed by 36 steel cables. Through precise control, the platform is able to simulate the Martian gravitational environment for the lander, and is able to follow the lander to move precisely.