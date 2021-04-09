The story appears on
Explosives accident
Three people were injured and nine others went missing during an explosive disposal operation in Chicheng County, north China’s Hebei Province, to the local government said yesterday.
The county government said on its website that the accident happened at 5:15pm on Wednesday, when a local security firm was disposing of expired explosives for a mining company.
