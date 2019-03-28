Ex-public security official dismissed

Home » Nation

MENG Hongwei, former vice minister of public security, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, the top anti-graft body announced yesterday.

The CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission said in a statement that the NSC first conducted an investigation of Meng’s illegal conduct and found that he was also suspected of violations of the Party’s code of conduct, which led to a CCDI investigation.

The investigation found that Meng had completely lost his Party consciousness and sense of organizational rules. He failed to report relevant personal information to the Party and had refused to implement decisions of the CPC Central Committee, the statement said.

It said Meng entertained a serious prerogative mentality and used his power for personal purposes capriciously. He was also found to have lavished public funds for the extravagant life of his family. The statement said Meng used the influence of his posts to secure a job for his wife and let her take advantage of her post to seek private benefits.

It further accused Meng of a “distorted idea for power” and of taking advantage of his posts to seek benefits regarding promotions, personnel arrangements and business operations for others, accepting huge amounts of money and gifts in exchange.

Meng became Interpol president in 2016. Last October, Interpol, the global police coordination organization, said Meng had resigned after Chinese authorities said he was under investigation.