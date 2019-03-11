Extensive support for Hainan FTZ plans

Home » Nation

CHINA will expand opening-up in fields such as international shipping, tourism and professional services in Hainan as the southern Chinese island is building a pilot free trade zone.

The government will support accelerated growth of sectors like medical and health services and international exhibitions to attract more innovative players, Zhong Shan said.

More decision-making power in reform measures will be granted to the Hainan pilot FTZ in terms of trade and investment facilitation, government supervision and other aspects, Zhong added.

“The environment should never be compromised during the development of the Hainan pilot FTZ,” Zhong said.

China announced plans in April to build an FTZ covering the whole island and explore the establishment of a free trade port.