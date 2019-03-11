The story appears on
Page A2
March 11, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Extensive support for Hainan FTZ plans
CHINA will expand opening-up in fields such as international shipping, tourism and professional services in Hainan as the southern Chinese island is building a pilot free trade zone.
The government will support accelerated growth of sectors like medical and health services and international exhibitions to attract more innovative players, Zhong Shan said.
More decision-making power in reform measures will be granted to the Hainan pilot FTZ in terms of trade and investment facilitation, government supervision and other aspects, Zhong added.
“The environment should never be compromised during the development of the Hainan pilot FTZ,” Zhong said.
China announced plans in April to build an FTZ covering the whole island and explore the establishment of a free trade port.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.