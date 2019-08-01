Advanced Search

August 1, 2019

Ex-tobacco official arrested

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 August 1, 2019 | Print Edition

ZHAO Hongshun, former deputy director of the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, has been arrested for taking bribes, according to the Jiangsu Provincial People’s Procuratorate.

The National Supervisory Commission has completed an investigation of his case and handed it over to the procuratorial organ for review and prosecution.

