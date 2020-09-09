FM backs global data security initiative

Home » Nation

China announced an initiative to establish global standards on data security, saying it wanted to promote multilateralism in the area at a time when “individual countries” were “bullying” others and “hunting” companies.

The proposal called Global Initiative on Data Security was made when Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the International Seminar on Global Digital Governance via video link.

China’s initiative calls for technology firms to prevent the creation of so-called backdoors in their products and services that could allow data to be obtained illegally, as well as for participants to respect the sovereignty, jurisdiction and data management rights of other countries.

It also calls for participants to not engage in large-scale surveillance of other countries or illegally acquire information of foreign citizens through information technology.

“Global data security rules that reflect the wishes of all countries and respect the interests of all parties should be reached on the basis of universal participation by all parties,” Wang said.

While stressing the necessity to protect data security, Wang called for balancing security and development, abandoning protectionism and providing an open, fair and non-discriminatory environment for all businesses.

“Some individual countries are aggressively pursuing unilateralism, throwing dirty water on other countries under the pretext of ‘cleanliness,’ and conducting global hunts on leading companies of other countries under the pretext of security. This is naked bullying and should be opposed and rejected.”

The proposal comes a month after the United States said it was purging “untrusted” Chinese apps under a program dubbed “Clean Network.”

The Trump administration has blocked US exports to Huawei and plans to ban TikTok in the United States.