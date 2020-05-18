The story appears on
May 18, 2020
Factory blast kills 2
Two people are dead and eight injured after a blast in a factory in Danyang City, east China’s Jiangsu Province, authorities said on Saturday. The blast happened at 11am on Friday in a factory that made glue for shoes in Danyang, according to the city’s emergency management bureau. The fire was put out at 1:40pm and the injured rushed to hospital.
