Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

May 18, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Factory blast kills 2

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 May 18, 2020 | Print Edition

Two people are dead and eight injured after a blast in a factory in Danyang City, east China’s Jiangsu Province, authorities said on Saturday. The blast happened at 11am on Friday in a factory that made glue for shoes in Danyang, according to the city’s emergency management bureau. The fire was put out at 1:40pm and the injured rushed to hospital.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿