April 8, 2021

Factory blast kills 6

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 8, 2021 | Print Edition

Six people died in a flash explosion in a factory in east China’s Anhui Province yesterday, according to the province’s emergency management department.

The accident happened at around 10am at a thermal power plant in Dingyuan County in the city of Chuzhou. The blast occurred during a welding operation to plug a leaking tank, causing the six people working atop the five-meter-tall tank to fall.

Nation
