November 26, 2020

Factory collapse kills 3

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 November 26, 2020 | Print Edition

Three people died after a factory workshop under construction collapsed yesterday in Liupanshui City in southwest China’s Guizhou Province.

The collapse happened about 2:30am, trapping five people. About four hours later, rescuers brought three out and sent them to hospital.

As of 3:05pm, all five had been found and sent to hospital. Two were stable, but three died.

