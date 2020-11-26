The story appears on
Page A7
November 26, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Factory collapse kills 3
Three people died after a factory workshop under construction collapsed yesterday in Liupanshui City in southwest China’s Guizhou Province.
The collapse happened about 2:30am, trapping five people. About four hours later, rescuers brought three out and sent them to hospital.
As of 3:05pm, all five had been found and sent to hospital. Two were stable, but three died.
