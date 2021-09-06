Advanced Search

September 6, 2021

Factory fire kills 6

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 September 6, 2021 | Print Edition

Six people have been confirmed dead in a fire that broke out at a factory in east China’s Zhejiang Province, local authorities said on Saturday.

The fire broke out around 4pm on Friday in a sponge maker in Jiashan County.

The person in charge of the company has been detained by police.

