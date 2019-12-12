The story appears on
Page A6
December 12, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Fake train ticket racket
Railway police in east China said they have seized over 1,400 fake train tickets ahead of the country’s Spring Festival travel rush.
Railway police in Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu Province, said yesterday they had also arrested four suspects after raiding three dens that produced and sold fake tickets.
(Xinhua)
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.