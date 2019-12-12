Advanced Search

December 12, 2019

Fake train ticket racket

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:19 UTC+8 December 12, 2019 | Print Edition

Railway police in east China said they have seized over 1,400 fake train tickets ahead of the country’s Spring Festival travel rush.

Railway police in Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu Province, said yesterday they had also arrested four suspects after raiding three dens that produced and sold fake tickets.

(Xinhua)

