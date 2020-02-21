False theories slammed

Home » Nation

THOSE who spread conspiracy theories about the novel coronavirus are either out of “bad intentions” or “absurd ignorance,” a Foreign Ministry official said.

Certain Western individuals and media outlets have suggested that the COVID-19 virus may have to do with China’s biological warfare program and it is a bioweapon leaked from a lab.

“We hope that the international community, while working together to fight the virus, will continue to work together against conspiracy theories and other ‘political viruses,’” spokesman Geng Shuang told an online news briefing yesterday.

Geng said the head of the World Health Organization has said repeatedly that there is no evidence that the COVID-19 virus was engineered in a laboratory or caused by the manufacture of biological weapons.

Many of the world’s leading medical experts also believe that such allegations have no scientific basis.

According to Geng, The Lancet, an international medical journal, has published a joint statement signed by 27 leading scientists in the field of public health, in support of the Chinese research, health and medical workers fighting the COVID-19 outbreak. It said scientists from multiple countries have analyzed genomes of the causative agent, and they conclude that this coronavirus has originated in wildlife.