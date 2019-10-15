Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

October 15, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Fatal building collapse

Source: Xinhua | 00:48 UTC+8 October 15, 2019 | Print Edition

One person was confirmed dead and four others are still trapped after a bank office building collapsed yesterday morning in northeast China’s Jilin Province, local authorities said. Rescuers have brought out four people who were injured in the collapse. They are still searching for those trapped. The building of a branch of the Baicheng Rural Commercial Bank was under renovation. The bank had already suspended operations.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿