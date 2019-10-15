The story appears on
Page A6
October 15, 2019
Related News
Fatal building collapse
One person was confirmed dead and four others are still trapped after a bank office building collapsed yesterday morning in northeast China’s Jilin Province, local authorities said. Rescuers have brought out four people who were injured in the collapse. They are still searching for those trapped. The building of a branch of the Baicheng Rural Commercial Bank was under renovation. The bank had already suspended operations.
