October 12, 2020
Fatal food poisoning
Seven people have died after eating contaminated food during a family meal in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, authorities said on Saturday.
The food poisoning occurred on October 5 when a resident surnamed Wang in Jidong County dined with eight family members at home and had sour noodles, a local food made of fermented corn flour, which had remained frozen for a year.
Police have ruled out homicide.
