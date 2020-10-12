Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

October 12, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Fatal food poisoning

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 October 12, 2020 | Print Edition

Seven people have died after eating contaminated food during a family meal in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, authorities said on Saturday.

The food poisoning occurred on October 5 when a resident surnamed Wang in Jidong County dined with eight family members at home and had sour noodles, a local food made of fermented corn flour, which had remained frozen for a year.

Police have ruled out homicide.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿