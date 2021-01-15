Advanced Search

January 15, 2021

Fatal gas blast

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 January 15, 2021 | Print Edition

One person was killed and seven injured in a gas explosion at an auto parts plant in north China’s Tianjin Municipality yesterday, local authorities said. The rescue operation ended about 3:30pm and no people were trapped in the blast, according to the fire department in Tianjin Port bonded area.

