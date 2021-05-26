Advanced Search

May 26, 2021

Fatal gas leak

Source: Xinhua | 00:11 UTC+8 May 26, 2021 | Print Edition

Seven people suffocated to death following a toxic gas leak at a food-processing factory in Sichuan Province on Monday. The accident happened about 3pm when a bamboo shoot factory in Changning County in the city of Yibin was undergoing equipment maintenance. The seven victims first slipped into a coma and later died after medical treatment failed to revive them.

