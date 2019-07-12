Advanced Search

July 12, 2019

Fatal traffic accident

Source: Xinhua | 00:10 UTC+8 July 12, 2019 | Print Edition

A TRAFFIC accident killed six people and injured seven in east China’s Jiangsu Province yesterday, according to local police. The accident occurred at 4:40am when a truck rear-ended another and collided with a minivan on a section of the Beijing-Shanghai expressway in the city of Taizhou. The treatment of the injured and investigations are underway.

Nation
