The story appears on
Page A10
February 3, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Fighting Net fraud
China’s national center against telecom and Internet fraud has opened its official accounts on five major Chinese social media platforms, China Police Daily reported yesterday.
The platforms include popular social networking services WeChat and Weibo, as well as short-video platforms Douyin and Kuaishou. The center will regularly publish micro-dramas, short presentations, and mini-documentaries.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.