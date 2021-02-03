Advanced Search

February 3, 2021

Fighting Net fraud

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 February 3, 2021 | Print Edition

China’s national center against telecom and Internet fraud has opened its official accounts on five major Chinese social media platforms, China Police Daily reported yesterday.

The platforms include popular social networking services WeChat and Weibo, as well as short-video platforms Douyin and Kuaishou. The center will regularly publish micro-dramas, short presentations, and mini-documentaries.

Nation
