The story appears on
Page A7
July 30, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Film festival set
The 10th Beijing International Film Festival, originally scheduled for April but postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, is now set to begin on August 22 and run through August 29.
The announcement comes as the epidemic has eased in most parts of China and movie theaters are gradually reopening in the country’s low-risk areas.
From May 1 through 5, the film festival held online screenings on a video platform.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.