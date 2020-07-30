Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

July 30, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Film festival set

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 30, 2020 | Print Edition

The 10th Beijing International Film Festival, originally scheduled for April but postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, is now set to begin on August 22 and run through August 29.

The announcement comes as the epidemic has eased in most parts of China and movie theaters are gradually reopening in the country’s low-risk areas.

From May 1 through 5, the film festival held online screenings on a video platform.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿