Final launch for BeiDou satnav

China is expected to launch the last satellite for its BeiDou-3 Navigation Satellite System in May from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwestern Sichuan Province.

The 55th satllite of the BeiDou System. It arrived in Xichang on Saturday, where it will be tested, assembled and fueled before the launch. The BDS satellites are a geosynchronous earth orbit satellites.

The BDS is China’s independently developed and operated global satellite navigation system.