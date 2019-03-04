Financial aid for young

Home » Nation

China provided financial aid for 135 million students from preschool education to higher education in 2018, according to the Ministry of Education. The investment was 204.3 billion yuan (US$30.5 billion), up 8.54 percent from 2017, said Ma Jianbin, an official with the ministry. Students of the nine-year compulsory education that ranges from primary school to junior high school enjoyed the policies of miscellaneous fee exemption and free textbooks in 2018, Ma said. Nearly 44 million college students received 115 billion yuan of financial aid last year, up 9.48 percent from the previous year.