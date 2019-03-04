The story appears on
Page A6
March 4, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Financial aid for young
China provided financial aid for 135 million students from preschool education to higher education in 2018, according to the Ministry of Education. The investment was 204.3 billion yuan (US$30.5 billion), up 8.54 percent from 2017, said Ma Jianbin, an official with the ministry. Students of the nine-year compulsory education that ranges from primary school to junior high school enjoyed the policies of miscellaneous fee exemption and free textbooks in 2018, Ma said. Nearly 44 million college students received 115 billion yuan of financial aid last year, up 9.48 percent from the previous year.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.