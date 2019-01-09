Firefighters battle blaze on oil tanker

Home » Nation

An oil tanker caught fire in Hong Kong’s southern waters yesterday, killing one crew member, while 23 were rescued and another two missing.

Four of the rescued were injured and sent to hospital. Among them, one was seriously burned, according to local government’s information service department.

The fire was brought under control at 3:42pm. Rescue operations were continuing about 2 kilometers south of Lamma Island. “There are still some crew that haven’t been saved,” a police spokeswoman said.

A picture of the coastal oil tanker posted on a police Facebook page showed it listing with black smoke pouring from the hull. The ship’s name, Aulac Fortune, could be seen on the stern.

The Aulac Fortune is a small, 17,500 deadweight ton oil product tanker built in 2010, sailing under a Vietnamese flag.

Ship tracking data shows it last loaded 6,000 tons of gasoline, most of which was delivered to Guangzhou between January 6 and 7.

The Aulac Fortune later arrived south of Lamma Island.

Residents of the nearby island of Lantau said they heard a big blast which rattled doors and windows.

“I thought maybe there was an earthquake. I saw my neighbors all coming out of their houses,” said Rhea Nee.

The police was looking into the reason of the fire.