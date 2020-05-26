Five-year plan for soil protection

Home » Nation

THE environment ministry is working on soil environment protection for the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-25).

Scientific planning should be made to protect soil and groundwater, as well as the agricultural and rural ecological environment for the next five years, the Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu said. He stressed the planning should be based on the achievements and challenges of the previous five-year plan.

The path of green development is vital as China has stepped up measures to enhance environmental protection.