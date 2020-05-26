The story appears on
Page A2
May 26, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Five-year plan for soil protection
THE environment ministry is working on soil environment protection for the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-25).
Scientific planning should be made to protect soil and groundwater, as well as the agricultural and rural ecological environment for the next five years, the Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu said. He stressed the planning should be based on the achievements and challenges of the previous five-year plan.
The path of green development is vital as China has stepped up measures to enhance environmental protection.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.