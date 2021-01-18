The story appears on
Page A7
January 18, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Fleet off to fight pirates
The 37th fleet of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy on Saturday left the port city of Sanya in south China’s Hainan Province for the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia to escort civilian ships.
The fleet comprises the guided-missile destroyer Changsha, the missile frigate Yulin, and supply ship Honghu. It has 700 officers and soldiers, including dozens of special operations troops.
It is the first time for the Changsha to join the escort mission.
The PLA Navy began to carry out escort missions in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia in December 2008.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.