Fleet off to fight pirates

The 37th fleet of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy on Saturday left the port city of Sanya in south China’s Hainan Province for the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia to escort civilian ships.

The fleet comprises the guided-missile destroyer Changsha, the missile frigate Yulin, and supply ship Honghu. It has 700 officers and soldiers, including dozens of special operations troops.

It is the first time for the Changsha to join the escort mission.

The PLA Navy began to carry out escort missions in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia in December 2008.