The story appears on
Page A10
February 26, 2021
Free for subscribers
Floating hotel is treading water
China’s first floating major hotel has been suspended by authorities over illegal occupation of maritime space.
Located 500 meters off the coast of Dongshan Island in southeast China’s Fujian Province, Hi Sea Floating Hotel has attracted a robust following on social media for its unique design and unrivaled views.
With rooms going for up to 7,800 yuan (US$1,207) a night, it has been fully booked until April.
The Maritime Safety Bureau in Zhangzhou began investigating the hotel’s legality last November.
The bureau ordered the hotel to suspend operations, which the owner surnamed Lin ignored.
In 2018, Lin posted an article on the hotel’s WeChat account saying he wanted to build a cabin on the sea to get away from the crowds.
The hotel has gone through several design and construction updates to ensure it is strong enough to withstand tidal currents and even hurricanes.
Construction took 17 months, and the hotel was divided into three rooms that can accommodate up to 8 adults.
The Maritime Safety Bureau fined the owner 10,000 yuan and ordered him to vacate the occupied sea space.
Lin is applying for approval to reopen in March next year.
