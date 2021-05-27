Flood alert as 71 rivers overflow

Home » Nation

China is bracing for a heavy flood season with 71 rivers already exceeding warning levels, Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday, as meteorological authorities warned that global warming is fuelling more extreme weather.

Rain in some parts of central and southern China has hit record highs in recent weeks even though overall precipitation is about 10 percent lower this year compared with last year, according to the Ministry of Water Resources.

Water levels on the Yangtze River and its tributaries were expected to rise further over the next week, the ministry said, and it warned of major floods throughout the country from June to August.

Some monitoring stations are issuing alerts, with the Wuhan City section of the Yangtze in central China more than two meters higher than the normal at this time of the year as a result of heavy rain upstream.

Last summer, rainfall hit its second highest level since 1961, triggering flood alerts on major rivers and lakes and bringing water levels at the giant Three Gorges Dam close to their maximum.

For the whole of 2020, nationwide precipitation levels stood at nearly 700 millimeters, 10.3 percent higher than average and up 7.6 percent from a year earlier.