Floods kill 12

Twelve people have been confirmed dead and another remains missing after a downpour-triggered flash flood hit a scenic area in the central Hubei Province, local authorities said yesterday. The accident happened around 6:40pm on Sunday in Duobi Gorge, Hefeng County. So far, 61 people have been rescued. The identities of the victims have been preliminarily confirmed as tourists from outside the region. Rescue work is still underway in the area.