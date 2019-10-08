Advanced Search

October 8, 2019

Foggy, stormy weather

Source: Xinhua | 00:17 UTC+8 October 8, 2019 | Print Edition

Thick fog is predicted to hit China through today as the travel rush of the National Day holiday draws to a close. Meanwhile, parts of southern and western China will be swept by heavy rains. Dense fog engulfed the northern and western provinces of Hebei, Shanxi and Shaanxi yesterday morning, according to the National Meteorological Center.

