October 9, 2019
Footprints of dinosaurs
Paleontologists announced yesterday in Beijing they had discovered a group of 100-million-year-old fossils of dinosaur footprints in Zhejiang Province.
Over 20 footprints, ranging from 22.7 centimeters to 82cm in length, were discovered in a village in the city of Lanxi, according to Xing Lida, an associate professor with the China University of Geosciences (Beijing). Experts estimate the dinosaurs’ body length ranged from 3.8 to 14 meters. The footprints are believed to date back 100 million years. Paleontologists are now working with local authorities to better protect these rare footprints.
