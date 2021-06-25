Forced labor charges dismissed

Home » Nation

THE accusations of forced labor in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region are completely against the facts, said Gao Feng, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce, yesterday.

Responding to a question on the US blacklisting of five Chinese firms over alleged human rights abuses, he said China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legal interests of its enterprises and institutions.

The US “bullying acts” and trade protectionism on the pretext of human rights issues damage the international trade order and disrupt global industrial and supply chains, Gao added.

The Biden administration yesterday ordered a ban on US imports of a key solar panel material from Chinese-based Hoshine Silicon Industry Co and separately restricted exports to Hoshine, three other Chinese firms and the paramilitary Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

The US Department of Labor also added polysilicon produced allegedly with forced labor to its “List of Goods Produced by Child Labor or Forced Labor.”

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, reacting to reports of the US action, said yesterday China would take “all necessary measures” to protect its companies’ rights and interests.

Hoshine Silicon Industry earlier said on an interactive investor platform that it does not export industrial silicon to the United States directly, which would limit the ban’s impact.

The three other companies added to the US blacklist are Xinjiang Daqo New Energy Co, Xinjiang East Hope Nonferrous Metals Co, a subsidiary of Shanghai-based manufacturing giant East Hope Group, and Xinjiang GCL New Energy Material Co.

At least some of the companies are major manufacturers of monocrystalline silicon and polysilicon used in solar panel production. Xinjiang Daqo New Energy Co, in an email to Reuters, said it had “zero tolerance” toward forced labor, and does not directly sell or buy from the United States so there would be no “significant impact” on its business.