Page A4
Page A4
February 4, 2020
Free for subscribers
Foreign donations arrive
Epidemic prevention and control supplies donated by 11 countries as well as the United Nations Children’s Fund had arrived in China by Sunday noon, a spokesperson said yesterday.
The countries are South Korea, Japan, Britain, France, Turkey, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Iran, Belarus and Indonesia, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a press briefing online.
She said people from all walks of life in many countries have also offered support since the novel coronavirus outbreak. “A friend in need is a friend indeed. I’d like to thank them all.”
