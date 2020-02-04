Foreign donations arrive

Home » Nation

Epidemic prevention and control supplies donated by 11 countries as well as the United Nations Children’s Fund had arrived in China by Sunday noon, a spokesperson said yesterday.

The countries are South Korea, Japan, Britain, France, Turkey, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Iran, Belarus and Indonesia, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a press briefing online.

She said people from all walks of life in many countries have also offered support since the novel coronavirus outbreak. “A friend in need is a friend indeed. I’d like to thank them all.”