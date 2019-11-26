Foreign minister reacts

The story appears on
Page A3
November 26, 2019
Free for subscribers
ANY attempt to destabilize Hong Kong or to undermine Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability is doomed to failure, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said yesterday.
Wang made the remarks in Tokyo while speaking to the media. He said no matter how the situation in Hong Kong changes, one thing is crystal clear: Hong Kong is part of China and a special administrative region of China.
