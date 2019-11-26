Advanced Search

November 26, 2019

Foreign minister reacts

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 November 26, 2019 | Print Edition

ANY attempt to destabilize Hong Kong or to undermine Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability is doomed to failure, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said yesterday.

Wang made the remarks in Tokyo while speaking to the media. He said no matter how the situation in Hong Kong changes, one thing is crystal clear: Hong Kong is part of China and a special administrative region of China.

Nation
