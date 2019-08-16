The story appears on
Page A6
August 16, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Former legislator goes on trial for corruption
Xing Yun, a former senior legislator of northern China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, stood trial yesterday at the Intermediate People’s Court of Dalian in northeastern Liaoning Province for taking bribes.
Xing, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the People's Congress of Inner Mongolia, was accused of taking advantage of various positions he formerly held to help in construction contracts and personnel promotion for others from 1996 to 2016.
In return, Xing accepted money and valuables worth of 449 million yuan (US$63.9 million) directly or through his relatives.
During the court trial, prosecutors presented evidence and the defendant and his lawyers cross-examined the evidence.
Both sides gave their own full accounts.
Xing pleaded guilty and expressed remorse in his final statement.
The trial was attended by legislators, political advisers, the press and members of the public.
The sentence will be announced at a later date.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.