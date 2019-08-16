Former legislator goes on trial for corruption

Home » Nation

Xing Yun, a former senior legislator of northern China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, stood trial yesterday at the Intermediate People’s Court of Dalian in northeastern Liaoning Province for taking bribes.

Xing, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the People's Congress of Inner Mongolia, was accused of taking advantage of various positions he formerly held to help in construction contracts and personnel promotion for others from 1996 to 2016.

In return, Xing accepted money and valuables worth of 449 million yuan (US$63.9 million) directly or through his relatives.

During the court trial, prosecutors presented evidence and the defendant and his lawyers cross-examined the evidence.

Both sides gave their own full accounts.

Xing pleaded guilty and expressed remorse in his final statement.

The trial was attended by legislators, political advisers, the press and members of the public.

The sentence will be announced at a later date.