Former official on trial for taking bribes

Wang Sanyun, former chief of Gansu provincial committee of the Communist Party of China, who is accused of using his position for taking bribes, stood on trial in Zhengzhou City, central China’s Henan Province, yesterday.

Prosecutors said Wang violated the law during his stints at various government and Party posts from 1993 to 2017, including when he was the deputy Party chief of Guizhou Province, governor of Anhui Province and Party chief of Gansu.

Wang was also former vice chairman of the Education, Science, Culture and Public Health Committee of the National People’s Congress.

The indictment says Wang directly, or through other government officials, provided help to an unspecified number of individuals and companies in various kinds of matters such as acquiring bank stakes and project contracts, and selling official posts.

Wang should be held criminally responsible for taking bribes worth 66.85 million yuan (US$9.65 million) from the relevant parties mentioned above, it says.

Wang pleaded guilty to the charges after evidence was presented.

The Zhengzhou Intermediate People’s Court said its verdict will be delivered at a later date.