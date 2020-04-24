Advanced Search

April 24, 2020

Former provincial governor indicted

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:18 UTC+8 April 24, 2020 | Print Edition

A former vice governor of central China’s Henan Province has been indicted on charges of taking bribes, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate said yesterday.

Xu Guang was accused of taking advantage of his positions to seek profits for others and illegally accepting vast sums of money and gifts. Xu’s case was investigated by the National Supervisory Commission.

(Xinhua)

