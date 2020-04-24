The story appears on
Page A6
April 24, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Former provincial governor indicted
A former vice governor of central China’s Henan Province has been indicted on charges of taking bribes, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate said yesterday.
Xu Guang was accused of taking advantage of his positions to seek profits for others and illegally accepting vast sums of money and gifts. Xu’s case was investigated by the National Supervisory Commission.
(Xinhua)
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.