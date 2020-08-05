The story appears on
Page A3
August 5, 2020
France flayed for suspending HK pact
CHINESE foreign ministry criticized France yesterday after Paris announced the suspension of extradition treaty with Hong Kong.
“The erroneous remarks and actions concerning Hong Kong made by France are interfering with China’s internal affairs. China firmly opposes this,” said Wang Wenbin, the spokesman of Chinese foreign ministry.
France said on Monday it would not ratify a 2017 extradition treaty with Hong Kong after China introduced a national security law for the city. “In view of the latest developments, France will not proceed as it stands with the ratification of the extradition agreement signed on May 4, 2017 between France and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region,” a French Foreign Ministry statement said.
It said the national security law challenged the “one country, two systems” principle.
“Not only does the national security law for Hong Kong follow the principle of ‘one country, two systems,’ it furthers ensure this principle can be sustained in a stable manner,” Wang said.
New Zealand, Canada, Britain, Australia and Germany have already suspended extradition treaties with Hong Kong.
