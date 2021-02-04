Advanced Search

February 4, 2021

Free Jiangsu venues

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 February 4, 2021 | Print Edition

East China’s Jiangsu Province will offer free access to 315 A-level tourist attractions during the Spring Festival as many people heed the country’s call to stay put during the celebration. Migrant workers can also enjoy free visits, ticket discounts and coupons in nearly another 150 A-level tourist spots.

