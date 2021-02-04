The story appears on
Free Jiangsu venues
East China’s Jiangsu Province will offer free access to 315 A-level tourist attractions during the Spring Festival as many people heed the country’s call to stay put during the celebration. Migrant workers can also enjoy free visits, ticket discounts and coupons in nearly another 150 A-level tourist spots.
