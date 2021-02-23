Fresh red lines for medical research

Home » Nation

China has revised a regulation on integrity and ethics in medical research, making clear the rules and red lines for relevant practices by medical researchers and institutes.

The code, jointly revised by the National Health Commission, the Ministry of Science and Technology and the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, stipulates the whole process of medical studies, covering everything from the project application through to the publication, review and appraisal of research results, should be subject to the integrity and good faith requirements.

It also stresses bio-safety, including in research involving pathogens.

The code also makes a fresh attempt at stemming scientific dishonesty in such research. Academic advisers and project leaders should be held accountable for any misconduct in projects to which they are a cosignatory. In addition to any personal negligence, they will also be held liable for any misconduct by others under their command.