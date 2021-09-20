Fruits from Taiwan face import ban

Home » Nation

THE Chinese mainland will suspend sugar apple and wax apple imports from the Taiwan region starting from today, a statement released by the General Administration of Customs yesterday.

Since the beginning of this year, the mainland customs has repeatedly detected Planococcus minor — an insect pest — on sugar apple and wax apple imports from the region, the GAC said.

“In order to prevent the risk of plant epidemics, in accordance with relevant laws, regulations and standards of the mainland, it is hereby decided to suspend the importation of sugar-apple, wax apple from Taiwan to the mainland starting from September 20, 2021,” GAC said.

Taiwan’s agricultural department said it would take the case to the World Trade Organization under the body’s dispute resolution mechanism if the mainland does not respond to a request to resolve the issue under the existing bilateral framework before September 30.

In February, China’s mainland banned imports of pineapples from Taiwan, citing harmful creatures that could come with the fruit.