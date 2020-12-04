The story appears on
December 4, 2020
Fuel prices increased
Retail prices of gasoline and diesel will increase from today, the country’s top economic planner said yesterday.
Prices will increase by 250 yuan (US$38.11) and 240 yuan per ton, the National Development and Reform Commission said.
China’s three biggest oil companies have been asked to maintain production and facilitate transportation to ensure stable supplies.
