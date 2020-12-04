Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

December 4, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Fuel prices increased

Source: Xinhua | 00:19 UTC+8 December 4, 2020 | Print Edition

Retail prices of gasoline and diesel will increase from today, the country’s top economic planner said yesterday.

Prices will increase by 250 yuan (US$38.11) and 240 yuan per ton, the National Development and Reform Commission said.

China’s three biggest oil companies have been asked to maintain production and facilitate transportation to ensure stable supplies.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿