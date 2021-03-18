The story appears on
March 18, 2021
Fuel prices to rise today for 5th time this year
China will raise the retail prices of gasoline and diesel from today.
Based on recent changes in international oil prices, the retail prices of gasoline and diesel will be increased by 235 yuan (US$36.17) and 230 yuan per ton, respectively, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.
The adjustment marks the fifth fuel price increase this year.
Under the current pricing mechanism, if international crude oil prices change by more than 50 yuan per ton and remain at that level for 10 working days, the prices of refined oil products such as gasoline and diesel in China will be adjusted accordingly.
China’s three biggest oil companies: China National Petroleum Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation and China National Offshore Oil Corporation, will maintain oil production and facilitate transportation for stable supplies.
