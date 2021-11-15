The story appears on
Page A3
November 15, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Fugitive banker repatriated to China
A FORMER president of a domestic branch of Bank of China suspected of embezzlement was repatriated to China after fleeing to the US, the country’s anti-graft watchdog said yesterday.
The repatriation of Xu Guojun, former president at BOC’s branch in the southern Kaiping city of Guangdong Province, was the result of international cooperation, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement, without specifying from which country Xu was sent directly.
Xu is suspected of embezzling with another two former presidents of the Kaiping branch of BOC before he fled to the US in 2001.
Authorities and BOC have recovered more than 2 billion yuan (US$314 million) of funds from the case involving the three individuals, according to the CCDI statement.
The two other former executives, Yu Zhendong and Xu Chaofan, were repatriated in 2004 and 2018, respectively.
