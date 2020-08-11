The story appears on
August 11, 2020
Fugitives return to justice
The National Supervisory Commission, China’s top anti-corruption watchdog, has brought back 3,848 fugitives from abroad since it was established in early 2018, according to the latest work report.
The report on fugitive repatriation and return of criminal proceeds was submitted yesterday by the Commission to an ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature.
Nearly 10 billion yuan (US$1.44 billion) of illegal funds have also been brought back from abroad.
