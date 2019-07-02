Fun with the dinosaurs

The story appears on
Authorities in southwest Yunnan Province are betting on dinosaur culture to power local tourism. The second phase of the World Dinosaur Valley, a dinosaur-themed park, opened to the public on Sunday in Lufeng County, with a variety of interactive theme programs. “Since the park opened to the public in 2008, we have received more than 10 million tourists,” said Pan Xiong, marketing supervisor of the park.
