July 2, 2019

Fun with the dinosaurs

July 2, 2019

Authorities in southwest Yunnan Province are betting on dinosaur culture to power local tourism. The second phase of the World Dinosaur Valley, a dinosaur-themed park, opened to the public on Sunday in Lufeng County, with a variety of interactive theme programs. “Since the park opened to the public in 2008, we have received more than 10 million tourists,” said Pan Xiong, marketing supervisor of the park.

