The story appears on
Page A6
May 21, 2019
Free for subscribers
Gales hit the capital
Beijing continued with a blue alert for strong winds yesterday, after gales began to sweep across the capital city on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of four people.
The blue alert was put up by the Beijing Meteorological Bureau early Sunday. The five suburban districts of Tongzhou, Yanqing, Changping, Huairou and Shunyi upgraded the alert to yellow later, as they were hit by gales as high as 9 grades. This means wind speeds topped 24.4 meters per second. Strong winds knocked down trees, causing traffic jams in many parts of the capital city. More than 100 flights were canceled or diverted to other airports and some trains arrived late as rail facilities were destroyed by fallen trees. The wind toppled a wall near the Dongzhimen bridge in the city center and killed three pedestrians. A delivery driver was killed by a fallen tree in western Beijing. The wind was expected to gradually abate overnight. The temperature is expected to reach as high as 35 degrees Celsius later this week.
