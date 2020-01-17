Advanced Search

January 17, 2020

Gambling crackdown

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 January 17, 2020 | Print Edition

Chinese police cracked more than 7,200 criminal cases of online gambling and detained 25,000 suspects in 2019, the Ministry of Public Security said yesterday. The police seized and froze more than 18 billion yuan (US$2.62 billion) of gambling-related money last year, a ministry official said.

