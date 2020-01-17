The story appears on
January 17, 2020
Gambling crackdown
Chinese police cracked more than 7,200 criminal cases of online gambling and detained 25,000 suspects in 2019, the Ministry of Public Security said yesterday. The police seized and froze more than 18 billion yuan (US$2.62 billion) of gambling-related money last year, a ministry official said.
