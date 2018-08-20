The story appears on
Gambling ring busted
Police have busted a transnational Internet gambling ring involving around 7.8 billion yuan (US$1.1 billion). Some 56 suspects, who allegedly earned illegal profits of 650 million yuan, have been arrested, according to police in east China’s Jiangsu Province. The online platform opened in the Philippines had more than 114,000 users.
