Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

August 20, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Gambling ring busted

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 20, 2018 | Print Edition

Police have busted a transnational Internet gambling ring involving around 7.8 billion yuan (US$1.1 billion). Some 56 suspects, who allegedly earned illegal profits of 650 million yuan, have been arrested, according to police in east China’s Jiangsu Province. The online platform opened in the Philippines had more than 114,000 users.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿